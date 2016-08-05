Assault and sniper team members come together for the combined water event during the Fuerzas Comando 2016 competition. Military and police service members participate in an aquatic training event that tests competitors by combining a ruck march, team carries, an ocean swim, rowing a Zodiak, and range fire.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 21:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505829
|VIRIN:
|160508-Z-FJ471-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104006651
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|PE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fuerzas Comando Water Event, by CPL Hannah Selinsky, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT