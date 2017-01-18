Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialists are charged with training others to survive in an environment exposed to CBRN threats.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 20:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505827
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-WC922-809
|Filename:
|DOD_104006649
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hard Corps Jobs: CBRN, by LCpl Justin Bowles and PFC Gabino Perez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT