(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hard Corps Jobs: CBRN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles and Pfc. Gabino Perez

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialists are charged with training others to survive in an environment exposed to CBRN threats.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 20:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505827
    VIRIN: 170118-M-WC922-809
    Filename: DOD_104006649
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hard Corps Jobs: CBRN, by LCpl Justin Bowles and PFC Gabino Perez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group
    Hard Corps Jobs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT