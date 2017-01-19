58th Presidential Inauguration practice flyover

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505826" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A 335th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle conducts practice runs, Jan. 19, 2017, in the skies over Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, for the official U.S. Air Force aircraft flyover of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. A four-ship formation including the 335th FS F-15E Strike Eagle; a 94th FS F-22 Raptor from Langley AFB, Virginia; a 58th FS F-35 Lightning II from Eglin AFB, Florida; and a 55th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, will complete the flyover during President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20, 2017.