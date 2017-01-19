(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration practice flyover

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cole 

    4th Fighter Wing

    A 335th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle conducts practice runs, Jan. 19, 2017, in the skies over Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, for the official U.S. Air Force aircraft flyover of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. A four-ship formation including the 335th FS F-15E Strike Eagle; a 94th FS F-22 Raptor from Langley AFB, Virginia; a 58th FS F-35 Lightning II from Eglin AFB, Florida; and a 55th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, will complete the flyover during President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 19:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505826
    VIRIN: 170119-F-KZ900-001
    Filename: DOD_104006648
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration practice flyover, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    flyover
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Air Force
    Inauguration2017

