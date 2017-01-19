Yokota Air Base invited thousands of Japanese locals and the military community to run together in the Frostbite Run.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 18:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|505818
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-DF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104006589
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Report: Frostbite Run, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT