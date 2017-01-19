Miss. Guardsmen Swear in as Special Police Force for 2017 Presidential Inauguration

TITLE: Swear In Ceremony - Miss. Guardsmen become Special Police Force for Inauguration
UNIT: 113th Military Police Co., 172nd Airlift Wing, 186th Air Refueling Wing, 112th Military Police Battalion, 114th Military Police Co.
00;01;03;00 - Spc. James Rhodes, 13th Military Police Co. (Brandon, MS)
00;01;28;00 - Spc. Timothy Merritt, 113th Military Police Co. (Brandon, MS)
00;01;48;00 - Staff Sgt. Sadie Watson, 172nd Airlift Wing (Jackson, MS)
DESCRIPTION: Members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard swear in as Special Police Force in support of the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 150 Soldiers and Airmen from the Mississippi National Guard are assisting civil and federal authorities in traffic control, crowd management, communications, public affairs, and chaplain support operations.
