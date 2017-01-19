(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Miss. Guardsmen Swear in as Special Police Force for 2017 Presidential Inauguration

    01.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Morgan 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    TITLE: Swear In Ceremony - Miss. Guardsmen become Special Police Force for Inauguration
    DATE: 19 JAN 2017
    TYPE: BROLL
    UNIT: 113th Military Police Co., 172nd Airlift Wing, 186th Air Refueling Wing, 112th Military Police Battalion, 114th Military Police Co.
    INTERVIEWS:
    00;01;03;00 - Spc. James Rhodes, 13th Military Police Co. (Brandon, MS)
    00;01;28;00 - Spc. Timothy Merritt, 113th Military Police Co. (Brandon, MS)
    00;01;48;00 - Staff Sgt. Sadie Watson, 172nd Airlift Wing (Jackson, MS)

    DESCRIPTION: Members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard swear in as Special Police Force in support of the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 150 Soldiers and Airmen from the Mississippi National Guard are assisting civil and federal authorities in traffic control, crowd management, communications, public affairs, and chaplain support operations.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505808
    VIRIN: 170119-A-QA210-448
    Filename: DOD_104006498
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miss. Guardsmen Swear in as Special Police Force for 2017 Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Tim Morgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

