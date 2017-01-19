Miss. Guardsmen Swear in as Special Police Force for 2017 Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505808" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

TITLE: Swear In Ceremony - Miss. Guardsmen become Special Police Force for Inauguration

DATE: 19 JAN 2017

TYPE: BROLL

UNIT: 113th Military Police Co., 172nd Airlift Wing, 186th Air Refueling Wing, 112th Military Police Battalion, 114th Military Police Co.

INTERVIEWS:

00;01;03;00 - Spc. James Rhodes, 13th Military Police Co. (Brandon, MS)

00;01;28;00 - Spc. Timothy Merritt, 113th Military Police Co. (Brandon, MS)

00;01;48;00 - Staff Sgt. Sadie Watson, 172nd Airlift Wing (Jackson, MS)



DESCRIPTION: Members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard swear in as Special Police Force in support of the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 150 Soldiers and Airmen from the Mississippi National Guard are assisting civil and federal authorities in traffic control, crowd management, communications, public affairs, and chaplain support operations.