Multiple units from the 19th Airlift Wing and 314th AW at Little Rock AFB, AR redeploy from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505806
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-SC126-369
|Filename:
|DOD_104006481
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|AR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Little Rock Airmen Redeploy, by SrA Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
