    Strike in Libya

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Cerri, Senior Airman Michael Kantack and Staff Sgt. Corey Schuler

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Whiteman Air Force Base

    B-2 Spirit bombers from Whiteman Air Force base are prepped and then take off to go destroy two Daesh camps in Libya.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 16:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505799
    VIRIN: 170118-F-OQ630-363
    Filename: DOD_104006462
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike in Libya, by A1C Kristin Cerri, SrA Michael Kantack and SSgt Corey Schuler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    B2
    JDAM
    bomber
    Whiteman
    Libya

