B-2 Spirit bombers from Whiteman Air Force base are prepped and then take off to go destroy two Daesh camps in Libya.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 16:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505799
|VIRIN:
|170118-F-OQ630-363
|Filename:
|DOD_104006462
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strike in Libya, by A1C Kristin Cerri, SrA Michael Kantack and SSgt Corey Schuler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT