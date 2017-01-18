The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, hosted an observance of Dr. Martin Luther King's Birthday on January 18, 2017, at Riley's Conference Center, Fort Riley, Kansas. Guest Speaker was Mr. James Sands, City Commissioner for Junction City, Kansas, and retired Garrison Sergeant Major for Fort Riley, Kansas. A musical tribute to Dr. King was presented by the 1st Infantry Division Band Jazz Ensemble. A ceremonial Birthday Cake cutting was conducted by Mr. Sands and 1st Infantry Division (Sanctuary) Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Alexander Murray.
This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Observance, by Myron Brubaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
