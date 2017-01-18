Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Observance

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505774" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, hosted an observance of Dr. Martin Luther King's Birthday on January 18, 2017, at Riley's Conference Center, Fort Riley, Kansas. Guest Speaker was Mr. James Sands, City Commissioner for Junction City, Kansas, and retired Garrison Sergeant Major for Fort Riley, Kansas. A musical tribute to Dr. King was presented by the 1st Infantry Division Band Jazz Ensemble. A ceremonial Birthday Cake cutting was conducted by Mr. Sands and 1st Infantry Division (Sanctuary) Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Alexander Murray.