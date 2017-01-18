(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Observance

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Myron Brubaker 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, hosted an observance of Dr. Martin Luther King's Birthday on January 18, 2017, at Riley's Conference Center, Fort Riley, Kansas. Guest Speaker was Mr. James Sands, City Commissioner for Junction City, Kansas, and retired Garrison Sergeant Major for Fort Riley, Kansas. A musical tribute to Dr. King was presented by the 1st Infantry Division Band Jazz Ensemble. A ceremonial Birthday Cake cutting was conducted by Mr. Sands and 1st Infantry Division (Sanctuary) Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Alexander Murray.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505774
    VIRIN: 180117-A-KM224-001
    Filename: DOD_104006248
    Length: 00:47:59
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Observance, by Myron Brubaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Equal Opportunity
    Martin Luther King
    1ID
    Fort Riley
    James Sands

