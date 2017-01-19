Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook brief reporters at the Pentagon on the progress of the counter-ISIL campaign, Jan. 19, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 14:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|505768
|Filename:
|DOD_104006179
|Length:
|00:59:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carter, Pentagon Press Secretary Brief Media on Counter-ISIL Campaign, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
