    Carter, Pentagon Press Secretary Brief Media on Counter-ISIL Campaign

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News   

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook brief reporters at the Pentagon on the progress of the counter-ISIL campaign, Jan. 19, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505768
    Filename: DOD_104006179
    Length: 00:59:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter, Pentagon Press Secretary Brief Media on Counter-ISIL Campaign, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    briefings and speeches
    Ash Carter
    Peter Cook
    ISIS
    ISIL
    AshCarter
    latest videos
    SecDefCarter

