I’m excited about seeing how Brooke Army Medical Center operationalizes the new regulation coming out of MEDCOM (Regulation) 40-50, that gets after how we’re going to train our enlisted technicians. That’s going to be interesting to see. Sir I think it’s going to create some culture change to say the least. (U.S. Army video by Corey Toye/Released)
|01.17.2017
|01.19.2017 14:40
|Commercials
|505767
|170117-A-VR118-001
|DOD_104006151
|00:02:24
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
This work, 68W Utilization Program, by Corey Toye, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
