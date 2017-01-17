(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP Air and Marine Operations SAFE Boats Monitor DC Waterways for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by Michael Pope 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Two AMO SAFE Boat crews are monitoring and securing the waterways around Washington, D.C. before, during and after the 58th Presidential Inauguration. AMO performs a range of aviation and maritime contingency operations and national tasking missions, including National Special Security Events such as the Inauguration. AMO has historically excelled at these types of events largely by applying organic capabilities developed for our interdiction, investigative, and domain awareness missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 15:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505763
    VIRIN: 170117-H-GF123-003
    Filename: DOD_104006111
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations SAFE Boats Monitor DC Waterways for 58th Presidential Inauguration, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Presidential Inauguration
    Customs and Border Protection
    National Security
    CBP
    SAFE Boats
    AMO
    inauguration2017

