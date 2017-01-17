Two AMO SAFE Boat crews are monitoring and securing the waterways around Washington, D.C. before, during and after the 58th Presidential Inauguration. AMO performs a range of aviation and maritime contingency operations and national tasking missions, including National Special Security Events such as the Inauguration. AMO has historically excelled at these types of events largely by applying organic capabilities developed for our interdiction, investigative, and domain awareness missions.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 15:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505763
|VIRIN:
|170117-H-GF123-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104006111
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WASHINGTON DC, DC, US
This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations SAFE Boats Monitor DC Waterways for 58th Presidential Inauguration, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
