    Combat Casualty Care

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Michael O'Toole 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    In a future fight with a near-peer adversary, immediate medical evacuation as practiced for the last 15 years may no longer be feasible. Army Medicine will be implementing enhanced medic training for treating combat casualties.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Casualty Care, by Michael O'Toole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    combat
    health
    casualties
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine

