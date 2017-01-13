(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1/8 Marines Endure Squadathon

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Preston McDonald 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment head down range to take part in Squadathon at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The Squadathon was designed to simulate moving ground attacks while practicing proper communication between different squads and support units attached to the battalion. The event also helped the Marines to better understand their support units and how to work together in tandem on the battle field. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/8 Marines Endure Squadathon, by LCpl Preston McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    mortar
    range
    squad
    m240b
    m240
    marines
    1st battalion
    1/8
    8th marines
    squadathon

