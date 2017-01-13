Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment head down range to take part in Squadathon at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The Squadathon was designed to simulate moving ground attacks while practicing proper communication between different squads and support units attached to the battalion. The event also helped the Marines to better understand their support units and how to work together in tandem on the battle field. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505747
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-GD641-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104005975
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1/8 Marines Endure Squadathon, by LCpl Preston McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT