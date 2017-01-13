1/8 Marines Endure Squadathon

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment head down range to take part in Squadathon at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The Squadathon was designed to simulate moving ground attacks while practicing proper communication between different squads and support units attached to the battalion. The event also helped the Marines to better understand their support units and how to work together in tandem on the battle field. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)