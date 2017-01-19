(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, January 19, 2017

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Navy Marks Milestones for Two Expeditionary Fast Transports, Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 12:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505734
    VIRIN: 170119-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_104005584
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, January 19, 2017, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Naval Base Ventura County
    Naval Construction Force
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    Navy
    Sailor
    All Hands Update
    75th Anniversary
    Expeditionary Fast Transport
    USNS Puerto Rico
    US Navy Civil Engineer Corps
    USNS City of Bismarck

