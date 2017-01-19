(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    64th BSB, 4th ID Continues Rail Head Operations-- Broll

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    01.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hughes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers assigned to 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division are downloading their vehicles off of a railhead in Skwierzyna, Jan 19. The arrival of 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, were shipped to Poland for certification before being deployed across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505726
    VIRIN: 170119-A-GA562-002
    Filename: DOD_104005480
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64th BSB, 4th ID Continues Rail Head Operations-- Broll, by SSG Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    Iron Brigade
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

