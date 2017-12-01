Baltic Military Winter Games - International Version

An 18-year-old female sharp shooter from Latvia won gold recently in the biathlon event at the Baltic Military Winter Games.
The Baltic Military Winter Games have taken place in Latvia. The games were held for the first time in 2014. Events included ice hockey, ice fishing and biathlon. This year participants included Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians. An invite was also sent to Ukraine and Canada in order to strengthen partnerships. Canada will soon be deploying troops to Latvia to boost NATO’s presence in the region. Footage includes aerial shots of the biathlon, shots of ice hockey and a soundbite with a participant.
