Just in time for those whose New Year’s resolution is to be more fit and watch what they eat, commissaries worldwide will debut their new nutrition guide program in January.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 12:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|505708
|VIRIN:
|170119-D-RK601-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104005372
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commissaries Debut Nutrition Guide Program, by Rick Brink, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Commissaries debut nutrition guide program
LEAVE A COMMENT