    Commissaries Debut Nutrition Guide Program

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Rick Brink 

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Just in time for those whose New Year’s resolution is to be more fit and watch what they eat, commissaries worldwide will debut their new nutrition guide program in January.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissaries Debut Nutrition Guide Program, by Rick Brink, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    health and wellness
    defense commissary agency
    commissary benefit
    military commissaries
    nutrition guide program

