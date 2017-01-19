(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Sworn in as Special Police

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Approximately 3,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen being sworn in by District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department for the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505702
    Filename: DOD_104005291
    Length: 00:20:19
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Sworn in as Special Police, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National Guard
    inauguration2017
    inauguration 2017
    District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department

