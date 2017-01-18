Lt. Gen. Martin L. Brandtner Laid To Rest

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505676" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Jan. 18, 2017, Lt. Gen. Martin L. Brandtner was laid to rest in Fernley, Nevada.



Brandtner was awarded two Navy Crosses within eight days of each other during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1993 after 33 years of service, and two years as Director for Operations for the Joint Staff.



Semper Fidelis, Sir.