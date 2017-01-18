(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Martin L. Brandtner Laid To Rest

    01.18.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dana Beesley 

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    On Jan. 18, 2017, Lt. Gen. Martin L. Brandtner was laid to rest in Fernley, Nevada.

    Brandtner was awarded two Navy Crosses within eight days of each other during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1993 after 33 years of service, and two years as Director for Operations for the Joint Staff.

    Semper Fidelis, Sir.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 09:32
    Video ID: 505676
    VIRIN: 160118-M-XU431-001
    Filename: DOD_104005094
    Length: 00:01:00
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Martin L. Brandtner Laid To Rest, by LCpl Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Navy Cross
    USMC
    Honor
    United States Marine Corps
    Joint Staff
    Commitment
    Courage
    Vietnam
    Marines
    Martin L. Brandtner

