On Jan. 18, 2017, Lt. Gen. Martin L. Brandtner was laid to rest in Fernley, Nevada.
Brandtner was awarded two Navy Crosses within eight days of each other during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1993 after 33 years of service, and two years as Director for Operations for the Joint Staff.
Semper Fidelis, Sir.
This work, Lt. Gen. Martin L. Brandtner Laid To Rest, by LCpl Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
