    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego, Cpl. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Waiyan Tin

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Waiyan Tin, LCpl. Joseph Abrego, and Cpl. Donato Maffin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 06:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505665
    VIRIN: 170119-M-IK654-0001
    Filename: DOD_104004864
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives, by LCpl Joseph Abrego, Cpl Donato Maffin and Cpl Waiyan Tin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Lockheed Martin
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Fighter jet
    Jets
    F-35
    Joint Strike Fighter
    1st MAW
    Aviation
    5th generation
    III MEF
    MCAS Yuma
    MCIPAC
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA-121
    U.S.- Japan Alliance

    OPTIONS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT