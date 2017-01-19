U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Waiyan Tin, LCpl. Joseph Abrego, and Cpl. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 06:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505665
|VIRIN:
|170119-M-IK654-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104004864
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives, by LCpl Joseph Abrego, Cpl Donato Maffin and Cpl Waiyan Tin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
