    Pacific Newsbreak for Jan 19, 2017

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    F-53B at arrive at MCAS Iwakuni and Pacific Command Commander Harry Harris Jr. speaks at the Raisina Dialogue.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 03:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505659
    VIRIN: 170119-N-IM663-001
    Filename: DOD_104004789
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for Jan 19, 2017, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    PACOM
    F-35B
    Admiral Harry Harris Jr

