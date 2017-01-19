F-53B at arrive at MCAS Iwakuni and Pacific Command Commander Harry Harris Jr. speaks at the Raisina Dialogue.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 03:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505659
|VIRIN:
|170119-N-IM663-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104004789
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for Jan 19, 2017, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
