    JMRC IN-FOCUS: PFC Leon Jose Boudreaux

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    01.13.2017

    Video by Spc. Aven Santiago 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    What do you get when you cross a record breaking power-lifter, a black belt holder in multiple martial arts, and a member of the 1-4 Infantry Regiment?

    You get PFC Leon Jose Boudreaux!

    Check out this stand-out soldier from the 1-4 Inf. Regt. Sniper Section as JMRC In Focus takes you behind the scenes of the faces, teams, and capabilities of the Hohenfels Training Area!

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 01:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505647
    VIRIN: 170113-A-SM034-556
    Filename: DOD_104004687
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMRC IN-FOCUS: PFC Leon Jose Boudreaux, by SPC Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    Army
    Sniper Team
    JMRC
    Black Belt
    Leon Jose Boudreaux

