JMRC IN-FOCUS: PFC Leon Jose Boudreaux

What do you get when you cross a record breaking power-lifter, a black belt holder in multiple martial arts, and a member of the 1-4 Infantry Regiment?



You get PFC Leon Jose Boudreaux!



Check out this stand-out soldier from the 1-4 Inf. Regt. Sniper Section as JMRC In Focus takes you behind the scenes of the faces, teams, and capabilities of the Hohenfels Training Area!