    First C-17 Landing at Jalalabad since 2010

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.16.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Smith 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Package about 816 EAS delivering vehicles to Jalalabad Airfield, Afghanistan. This was the first time this happened since 2010. The C-17 was the only USAF aircraft that could deliver multiple vehicles of that size. The last time a C-17 landed at Jalalabad was December 2010. The narrow runway at Jalalabad meant the only way the aircraft could move around on the ground was by going in reverse.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 00:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505641
    VIRIN: 170116-F-ZD638-001
    Filename: DOD_104004618
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First C-17 Landing at Jalalabad since 2010, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    C-17
    CENTCOM
    DOD
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Bagram
    455th AEW
    Jalalabad
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Afghanistan
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Joint Base Charleston
    816 EAS
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    455 AEW
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support

