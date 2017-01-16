First C-17 Landing at Jalalabad since 2010

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Package about 816 EAS delivering vehicles to Jalalabad Airfield, Afghanistan. This was the first time this happened since 2010. The C-17 was the only USAF aircraft that could deliver multiple vehicles of that size. The last time a C-17 landed at Jalalabad was December 2010. The narrow runway at Jalalabad meant the only way the aircraft could move around on the ground was by going in reverse.