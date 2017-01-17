(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Last Alaska Air Guard HC-130N aircraft departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal Dresel 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Current and former members of the 211th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, bid farewell to the last of their HC-130N aircraft (tail number 2106) Jan. 17 as it departed for Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. The HC-130 variants of the C-130 family of aircraft are designed for long-range search-and-rescue missions. They are set up to provide command and control, airdrop of pararescue personnel and equipment, and perform air-refueling missions for helicopters like the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters flown by the 211th’s sister unit, the 210th Rescue Squadron. The older HC-130N’s are scheduled to be replaced with four new HC-130J “Combat King II” aircraft which are currently being manufactured at Lockheed Martin in Georgia. Run Time: 02:34.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505620
    VIRIN: 170117-Z-CA180-0001
    Filename: DOD_104004249
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Alaska Air Guard HC-130N aircraft departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, by SSG Balinda O'Neal Dresel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska Air National Guard
    211th Rescue Squadron
    HC-130N

