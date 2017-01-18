(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the Air Force: Fire Suppression Funnel / Falcon 9 Launch / Quit Smoking

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force Airmen at Edwards Air Force Base developed a new way to reduce the cost of testing fire suppression systems, a satellite launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Civilian Health Promotion Services is helping people quit smoking. Hosted by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Fire Suppression Funnel / Falcon 9 Launch / Quit Smoking, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

