On this look around the Air Force Airmen at Edwards Air Force Base developed a new way to reduce the cost of testing fire suppression systems, a satellite launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Civilian Health Promotion Services is helping people quit smoking. Hosted by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 18:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|505619
|VIRIN:
|170118-F-DF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104004239
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Fire Suppression Funnel / Falcon 9 Launch / Quit Smoking, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
