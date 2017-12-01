Managing the Mission

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505604" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It's another day on the flight line for airmen from airfield management, where they keep a close eye on everything happening.



Anthony Bunch - Airfield Manager

"The airmen that we have in the airfield management operations, they are the eyes and ears of what transpires on a day to day basis."



At Altus Air Force Base, C-17 and KC-135 training is what happens on a day to day basis so it's important that the runway is under a watchful eye.



SSgt Kathy Sells - Airfield Management Shift Leader

"As an Airfield Manager we are the main personnel that ensures the safety of the airfield and we support all air crew throughout all their missions and flight planning."



Despite the size of the 2.7 thousand acre area of responsibility, Airfield Management keeps track of everything because the mission starts and ends on the airfield.



Anthony Bunch

"We solve problems. We make things possible to be able to conduct the mission on Altus Air Force Base on a day to day basis by effectively managing this airfield environment."



And with effective management and smooth airfield operations, Altus can continue to provide C-17, KC-135, and soon KC-46 aircrews to the Department of Defense.



For the Mighty 97th, I'm Airman James Johnson.