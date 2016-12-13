A U.S. Department of Defense EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at the "Rock The Troops" event straight from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and 15th Wing! We even got a chance to talk with Dwayne The Rock Johnson himself!
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505602
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-JG073-246
|Filename:
|DOD_104003958
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rock The Troops - Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, by SrA Michael Reeves Jr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
