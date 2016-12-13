(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rock The Troops - Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Reeves Jr. 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Department of Defense EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at the "Rock The Troops" event straight from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and 15th Wing! We even got a chance to talk with Dwayne The Rock Johnson himself!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rock The Troops - Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, by SrA Michael Reeves Jr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

