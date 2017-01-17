Minot Air Force base is known for its frigid weather and high volumes of snow every year. This year has proven that with record highs in snowfall. Our Airmen in the 5th Civil Engineer squadron work long hours after every snowfall to make sure everyone else can make it to work safely.
SSgt Zachary Eyl: “When a snow event happens we basically remove it from all around base. From the Airfield to the alert routes to Burger King.”
“We go out all day. We don’t really stop except the end of shifts for shift change and checking out equipment.”
When there isn’t snowfall the team is working hard to transport the snow away from base. With the help of the 5th Logistics Readiness squadron the Heavy Equipment section can keep their equipment ready to go. Reporting from Minot Air Force Base I’m A-1-C Izabella Sullivan.
This work, Snow Removal at MAFB, by A1C Izabella Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
