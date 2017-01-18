Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany and Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission officials, in a collaborative effort, announce the preview of 'Made in Albany' campaign video featuring Marine Depot Maintenance Command. The purpose of the video is to feature local industries and highlight the products made in Albany, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 12:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505566
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104003148
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MDMC 'Made in Albany' campaign video, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
