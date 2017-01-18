(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MDMC 'Made in Albany' campaign video

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany and Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission officials, in a collaborative effort, announce the preview of 'Made in Albany' campaign video featuring Marine Depot Maintenance Command. The purpose of the video is to feature local industries and highlight the products made in Albany, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDMC 'Made in Albany' campaign video, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Albany
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    MCLB Albany
    MDMC
    Made in Albany

