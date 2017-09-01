USS Makin Island Underway

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations (Jan. 9, 2017) Aerial video of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) underway in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The ship and its amphibious ready group are deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason J. Perry/Released)