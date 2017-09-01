U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations (Jan. 9, 2017) Aerial video of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) underway in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The ship and its amphibious ready group are deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason J. Perry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505542
|VIRIN:
|170109-N-TN558-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104002443
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island Underway, by Damon Moritz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT