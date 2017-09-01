(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Underway

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.09.2017

    Video by Damon Moritz 

    Navy Media Content Services   

    U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations (Jan. 9, 2017) Aerial video of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) underway in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The ship and its amphibious ready group are deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason J. Perry/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505542
    VIRIN: 170109-N-TN558-002
    Filename: DOD_104002443
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Underway, by Damon Moritz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    aerial
    amphib
    osprey
    underway
    lhd-8
    makin island
    arabian gulf
    flight deck
    amphibious assault
    LHD
    lhd 8
    mki
    ship's id

  Validate Your Account to Download
  Register/Login to Download
