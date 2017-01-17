Lt. Col. Koslov, 43rd Expeditionary Electronic Attack Squadron commander, inspects an EC-130 Compass Call at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Compass Call taxis and takeoffs. The Compass Call aircraft are deployed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. They are currently engaged in operations jamming Da'esh communications in order to confuse and disorient enemy fighters.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 06:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505517
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-HT312-303
|Filename:
|DOD_104002112
|Length:
|00:07:16
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EC-130 BRoll, by TSgt Lance Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT