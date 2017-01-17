(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EC-130 BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Lt. Col. Koslov, 43rd Expeditionary Electronic Attack Squadron commander, inspects an EC-130 Compass Call at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Compass Call taxis and takeoffs. The Compass Call aircraft are deployed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. They are currently engaged in operations jamming Da'esh communications in order to confuse and disorient enemy fighters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 06:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505517
    VIRIN: 170117-F-HT312-303
    Filename: DOD_104002112
    Length: 00:07:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC-130 BRoll, by TSgt Lance Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Davis-Monthan
    Aircraft
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    EC-130
    Compass Call
    ISIL
    43rd Expeditionary Electronic Attack Squadron
    43rd EECS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT