U.S. Soldiers and Non-commissioned Officers of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) participate in the Soldier and NCO of the Quarter event at JMRC Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2016. The Soldiers participated in a two day event that tested their tactical prowess, military etiquette and physical endurance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Seth Plagenza)
This work, JMRC Soldier and NCO of the Quarter, by SGT Seth Plagenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
