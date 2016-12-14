JMRC Soldier and NCO of the Quarter

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Non-commissioned Officers of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) participate in the Soldier and NCO of the Quarter event at JMRC Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2016. The Soldiers participated in a two day event that tested their tactical prowess, military etiquette and physical endurance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Seth Plagenza)