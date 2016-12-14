(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JMRC Soldier and NCO of the Quarter

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    12.14.2016

    Video by Sgt. Seth Plagenza 

    VIPER COMBAT CAMERA USAREUR

    U.S. Soldiers and Non-commissioned Officers of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) participate in the Soldier and NCO of the Quarter event at JMRC Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2016. The Soldiers participated in a two day event that tested their tactical prowess, military etiquette and physical endurance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Seth Plagenza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 05:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505514
    VIRIN: 161214-A-AU812-001
    Filename: DOD_104002085
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMRC Soldier and NCO of the Quarter, by SGT Seth Plagenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NCO of the Quarter
    Soldier of the Quarter
    7th Army Training Company

