(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marine in Guam Leads the Pack - Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    01.05.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    U.S. Marine excels in a multi-service environment on a remote island in the Pacific. Tech. Sergeant Bryan Magee reports from Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 02:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505506
    VIRIN: 170105-F-DJ966-002
    Filename: DOD_104001861
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine in Guam Leads the Pack - Social Media, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Naval Base Guam
    Andersen AFB
    MCAG
    Bryan Magee
    Marine Corps Activity Guam
    DMA Guam
    Defense Media Activity Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT