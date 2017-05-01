U.S. Marine excels in a multi-service environment on a remote island in the Pacific. Tech. Sergeant Bryan Magee reports from Guam.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 02:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505506
|VIRIN:
|170105-F-DJ966-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104001861
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine in Guam Leads the Pack - Social Media, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT