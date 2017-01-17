(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Base Stew

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Because of the long standing relationship and history between South Korea and the United States, there's bound to be a mix of the cultures. One example is the Korean food known as Budaejjigae or Army base stew. Army Sgt. Patrick Ferraris takes you to where it all started.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Base Stew, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    South Korea
    Army Base Stew

