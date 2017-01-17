video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505484" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Because of the long standing relationship and history between South Korea and the United States, there's bound to be a mix of the cultures. One example is the Korean food known as Budaejjigae or Army base stew. Army Sgt. Patrick Ferraris takes you to where it all started.