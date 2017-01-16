A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoist two survivors from a plane crash near Pilot Point, Alaska, Jan. 16, 2017. The survivors were transported to Kodiak for medical treatment. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505459
|VIRIN:
|170116-G-MV622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103998910
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from plane crash near Pilot Point, Alaska, by PO3 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
