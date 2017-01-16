(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from plane crash near Pilot Point, Alaska

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoist two survivors from a plane crash near Pilot Point, Alaska, Jan. 16, 2017. The survivors were transported to Kodiak for medical treatment. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505459
    VIRIN: 170116-G-MV622-1001
    Filename: DOD_103998910
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from plane crash near Pilot Point, Alaska, by PO3 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    sar
    rescue
    air station kodiak
    jayhawk
    plane crash

