    2/503rd stack wood for Latvian school

    DOBELE, LATVIA

    01.17.2017

    Video by Pfc. James Dutkavich 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Chosen
    Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, assist Berzupes Special Needs Boarding School by stacking wood for the winter. Students from Berzupes Special Needs Boarding School put on a performance to thank the Paratroopers. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, and is capable of projecting forces to conduct a full range of military operations across the United States European, Central and Africa Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours. Operation Atlantic Resolve is a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 02:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505458
    VIRIN: 170117-A-AE054-001
    Filename: DOD_103998876
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: DOBELE, LV 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/503rd stack wood for Latvian school, by PFC James Dutkavich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    173rd Airborne
    Lithuania
    USAREUR
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    Latvia
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    #skysoldiers

