U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Chosen
Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, assist Berzupes Special Needs Boarding School by stacking wood for the winter. Students from Berzupes Special Needs Boarding School put on a performance to thank the Paratroopers. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, and is capable of projecting forces to conduct a full range of military operations across the United States European, Central and Africa Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours. Operation Atlantic Resolve is a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 02:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505458
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-AE054-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103998876
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|DOBELE, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/503rd stack wood for Latvian school, by PFC James Dutkavich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT