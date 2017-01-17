(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Graveyard Shift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Jackson 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    First Sergeants from Tyndall Air Force Base work up a sweat preserving a piece of the Pan Handle's heritage that many people don't know about.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 18:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505456
    VIRIN: 170117-F-XY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_103998874
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Graveyard Shift, by SSgt William Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    heritage
    cemetery
    First Sergeant
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    325th Fighter Wing
    SSgt Russ Jackson
    graveyard shift

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT