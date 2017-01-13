Goodfellow's new coffee shop gives its people one more place for a healthy meal or a quick pick me up.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 17:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|505451
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-PN813-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103998836
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Goodfellow Coffee Shop, by SrA Magda Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT