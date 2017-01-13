(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA-115 return B-Roll

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Jan. 13. Personnel from Marine Aircraft Group 31 greeted the squadron on the flight line. VMFA-115 was deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Pfc. Christian Moreno/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505442
    VIRIN: 170113-M-SO447-001
    Filename: DOD_103998671
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-115 return B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCAS Beaufort
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron

