Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Jan. 13. Personnel from Marine Aircraft Group 31 greeted the squadron on the flight line. VMFA-115 was deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Pfc. Christian Moreno/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505442
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-SO447-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103998671
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFA-115 return B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
