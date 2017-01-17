(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Goodfellow AFB Thrift Store

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Ray 

    17th Training Wing

    With the health of the Combined Spouses Club, the Goodfellow AFB thrift store has re-opened after a three month renovation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505439
    VIRIN: 170117-F-DN637-001
    Filename: DOD_103998668
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow AFB Thrift Store, by A1C Jessica Ray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Goodfellow AFB
    Thrift Store
    Grand Re-Opening
    A1C Jessica Ray

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT