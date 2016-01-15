Bravo Company 3rd Battalion, 2nd Brigade,
3rd Infantry Regiment Soldiers along with supporting
units and Airmen conduct a CALFEX to qualify a new
range on Fort Stewart, to open use for any unit.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 13:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505415
|VIRIN:
|161215-A-FJ784-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103997903
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Range Qualifying CALFEX, by SSG Moses Ward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
