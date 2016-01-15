(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Range Qualifying CALFEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Moses Ward 

    American Forces Network Korea

    Bravo Company 3rd Battalion, 2nd Brigade,
    3rd Infantry Regiment Soldiers along with supporting
    units and Airmen conduct a CALFEX to qualify a new
    range on Fort Stewart, to open use for any unit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505415
    VIRIN: 161215-A-FJ784-001
    Filename: DOD_103997903
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Qualifying CALFEX, by SSG Moses Ward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    CALFEX
    3ID
    Spartan Brigade
    Mark Moretti
    50th PAD
    Moses Ward
    Lucio Nawal
    B Company 3-7 INF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT