    Inside a Soviet Ghost Town: Skrunda-1, International Version

    SKRUNDRA-1, LATVIA

    12.31.2016

    A former secret Soviet town in Latvia is now being used for urban contact training. Skrundra-1, as it’s known, used to house a radar building which scanned the skies of western Europe.

    The Latvian Ministry of Defense has just started using a former secret Soviet town for urban contact training. Skundra-1 used to be home to 5,000 Russians from the scientific and military community. The site housed a radar building which was demolished once Latvia gained independence following the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. The footage includes aerial shots of the site showing old apartment blocks, interior shots and live-fire training.

    **This version contains no graphics, music, or subtitles.**

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Location: SKRUNDRA-1, LV
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

