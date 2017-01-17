(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5 EAMS (without Graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The C-17 Globemaster III is frequently used in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility to get everything from personnel to clothing to bombs to a variety of locations around the region. The 5th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron Airmen keep these jets safe and in working order.
    w/o Graphics

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 10:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505364
    VIRIN: 170117-F-HT312-001
    Filename: DOD_103997408
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 EAMS (without Graphics), by TSgt Lance Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Globemaster III
    Air Force
    AMC
    5th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    521 AMOW
    5 EAMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT