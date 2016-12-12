(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFSOC Commander's Balance Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    The most satisfying part of my job as the AFSOC commander is knowing Air Commandos love what they do. The challenge in caring for my Airmen and their families, is ensuring they maintain balanced lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 10:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505362
    VIRIN: 161212-F-KI337-076
    Filename: DOD_103997406
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC Commander's Balance Message, by SSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Webb
    AFSOC
    Air Commandos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT