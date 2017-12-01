(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cold Water Safety Message

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    A video for use on social media platforms with cold water safety messaging. The intended audience is family and friends of outdoorsmen. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 08:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 505358
    VIRIN: 160117-G-LS819-1001
    Filename: DOD_103997276
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Water Safety Message, by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    safety
    fishing
    survival
    PSA
    PFD
    cold water
    lifejacket
    PEPIRB
    PLB
    personal locator beacon
    waterfowl hunting
    duck hunting
    type V
    cold water kills
    outdoorsmen
    social media video

