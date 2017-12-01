A video for use on social media platforms with cold water safety messaging. The intended audience is family and friends of outdoorsmen. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 08:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|505358
|VIRIN:
|160117-G-LS819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103997276
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cold Water Safety Message, by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
