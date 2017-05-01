video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Throughout the year, the U.S. Army works to enhance

relationships with existing Army partners from youth

and professional organizations. These relationships

help reinforce the Army's commitment to addressing

challenges facing youth. During the All-American Bowl

select advocates from these organizations are invited

to deepen their understanding of the U.S. Army and

the vast educational and career readiness resources

it provides to support our Nation's youth. One way to

help these Army partners is through skill

demonstrations. Members from the Army Marksmanship Unit

demonstrate their skills on the shooting range.