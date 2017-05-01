(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Members from the Army Marksmanship Unit demonstrate their skills on the shooting range.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Throughout the year, the U.S. Army works to enhance
    relationships with existing Army partners from youth
    and professional organizations. These relationships
    help reinforce the Army's commitment to addressing
    challenges facing youth. During the All-American Bowl
    select advocates from these organizations are invited
    to deepen their understanding of the U.S. Army and
    the vast educational and career readiness resources
    it provides to support our Nation's youth. One way to
    help these Army partners is through skill
    demonstrations. Members from the Army Marksmanship Unit
    demonstrate their skills on the shooting range.

    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505346
    VIRIN: 170105-A-BY613-875
    Filename: DOD_103996745
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members from the Army Marksmanship Unit demonstrate their skills on the shooting range., by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

