1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, "Iron Brigade" fires rounds from M1A2 Main Battle Tanks during the first Live Fire Accuracy Screening Tests at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland, January 16, 2017. The arrival of 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, were shipped to Poland for certification before being deployed across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 12:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505335
|VIRIN:
|170116-A-GA562-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103996620
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
This work, 1-68 Armor Fires First Rounds in Poland, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
