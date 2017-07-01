U.S. service members ordinarily have to say goodbye to family as they head out for deployments, but one deployment brought a brother and sister together after 10 years of separation. U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mary Jane Palumbo and her brother, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Quincy Mora, were able to meet outside a military air terminal in Southwest Asia for a couple of hours as he forward deployed closer to the fight.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 04:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505317
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-NI989-999
|Filename:
|DOD_103996443
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|POHNPEI, FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed brother, sister reunite after 10 years apart, by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Deployed brother, sister reunite after 10 years apart
LEAVE A COMMENT