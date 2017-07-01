(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed brother, sister reunite after 10 years apart

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    U.S. service members ordinarily have to say goodbye to family as they head out for deployments, but one deployment brought a brother and sister together after 10 years of separation. U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mary Jane Palumbo and her brother, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Quincy Mora, were able to meet outside a military air terminal in Southwest Asia for a couple of hours as he forward deployed closer to the fight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 04:26
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: POHNPEI, FM
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed brother, sister reunite after 10 years apart, by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

