Members of the United States Armed Forces march down Pennsylvania Avenue after participating in the inaugural parade rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Pfc. Hosannah Vickery)
This work, Units Rehearse for 2017 Inaugural Parade, by PFC Hosannah Vickery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
