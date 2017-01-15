Mississippi National Guard Unit Receives New Name and Commander (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Meridian-based Special Troops Battalion 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team participate in Unit Redesignation Ceremony. The unit was formally designated into the 150th Engineer Battalion at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss., Jan. 15th, 2017. The unit also welcomed a new commander, Maj. (P) Paul A. Lyon of Madison, Miss. The outgoing commander is Lt. Col. Kendrick Cager of Brandon, Miss. (Mississippi Army National Guard Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)