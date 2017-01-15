(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mississippi National Guard Unit Receives New Name and Commander (B-Roll)

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Meridian-based Special Troops Battalion 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team participate in Unit Redesignation Ceremony. The unit was formally designated into the 150th Engineer Battalion at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss., Jan. 15th, 2017. The unit also welcomed a new commander, Maj. (P) Paul A. Lyon of Madison, Miss. The outgoing commander is Lt. Col. Kendrick Cager of Brandon, Miss. (Mississippi Army National Guard Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Hometown: BRANDON, MS, US
    Hometown: MADISON, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Unit Receives New Name and Commander (B-Roll), by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mississippi Army National Guard

    • LEAVE A COMMENT